Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 15,332 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 198,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.