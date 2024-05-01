Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 151 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

