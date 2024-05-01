Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,835,000 after acquiring an additional 187,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

