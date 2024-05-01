Brighton Jones LLC Sells 32 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $415.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.60.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

