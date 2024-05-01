Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,271 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

