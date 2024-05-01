MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 19,787 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

