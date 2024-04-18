Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 22,323 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,323 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

IEI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.53. 967,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

