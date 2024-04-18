yearn.finance (YFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.09 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $232.42 million and $26.09 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $6,963.96 or 0.10950335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,374 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

