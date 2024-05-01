8,660 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $153.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

