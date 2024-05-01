Choreo LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

