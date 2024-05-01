Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.9 %
FICO opened at $1,132.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,235.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,154.52. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $714.63 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac
Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac
In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Profile
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fair Isaac
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.