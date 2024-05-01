McAdam LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

McAdam LLC lessened its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,073 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 448.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In related news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,444. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Further Reading

