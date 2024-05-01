Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $236.32, but opened at $229.94. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $223.54, with a volume of 1,685,824 shares.

Specifically, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,872 shares of company stock worth $88,800,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.30 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.11 and its 200-day moving average is $163.99.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,483,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

