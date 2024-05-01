Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 72,376 Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 72,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $370.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1499 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

