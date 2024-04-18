Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $137.26 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00007681 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $137.26 million and $7.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,446.19 or 0.99764610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010506 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.79054767 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $7,489,591.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

