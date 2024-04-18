Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stake Lessened by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,870 shares during the period. Ternium comprises about 1.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Ternium worth $30,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 6,399.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 348,732 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 316,432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ternium by 787.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 179,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 167,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TX shares. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

