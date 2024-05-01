NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $280.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.38.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $161.23 and a one year high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

