UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

UMBF stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,264,661. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

