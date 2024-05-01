Genuine Parts Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years.

Shares of GPC opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

