Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 280,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $28,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,939.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,076. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

