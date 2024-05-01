Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Telephone and Data Systems's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDS stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

