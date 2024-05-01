HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 168,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.