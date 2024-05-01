Lotus Technology (LOT) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -150.59% -25.89% -9.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lotus Technology Competitors 961 2495 3377 151 2.39

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -12.15 Lotus Technology Competitors $45.86 billion $2.49 billion -6.78

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 3.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lotus Technology competitors beat Lotus Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

