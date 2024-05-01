Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Declines By 8.6%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SeaStar Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ICU opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.27.
SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About SeaStar Medical
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SeaStar Medical
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.