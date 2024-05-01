Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Declines By 8.6%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICU opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.