iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,045,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.