Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Pacific Assets’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pacific Assets Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON PAC opened at GBX 365 ($4.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £441.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,728.57 and a beta of 0.42. Pacific Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 338 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($4.90). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 357.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 359.99.

Get Pacific Assets alerts:

About Pacific Assets

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.