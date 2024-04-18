Ninety One North America Inc. Has $12.56 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,636 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after buying an additional 1,168,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after buying an additional 894,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,183.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after buying an additional 651,632 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.02.

NASDAQ:CCEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.36. 288,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

