Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7,293.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 84,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.4 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.13. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

