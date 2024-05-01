Mather Group LLC. Invests $985,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $4,243,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $8,201,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

EJAN opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

