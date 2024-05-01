Mather Group LLC. Purchases 209 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $411.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.65 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

