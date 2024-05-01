Mather Group LLC. Purchases 211 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $246.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.78 and its 200 day moving average is $231.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

