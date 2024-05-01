Mather Group LLC. Has $732,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

