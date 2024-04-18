Strid Group LLC Invests $6.48 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 487,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 863,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,624. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.