McAdam LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NULV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 495,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 52,521 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NULV stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

