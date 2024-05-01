Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 172,800 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.23.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

