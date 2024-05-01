Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

