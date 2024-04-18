ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $13.90. ZKH Group shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 5,324 shares trading hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price target for the company.
ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.
ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.
