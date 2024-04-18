Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $183.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

