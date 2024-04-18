BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 99,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 266,323 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $10.64.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.