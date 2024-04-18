BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 99,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 266,323 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $10.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 166,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

