Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $154.02 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

