The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up about 1.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CI traded up $5.89 on Thursday, hitting $351.97. 346,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.79. The company has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

