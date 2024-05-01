Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,572 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $748.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.99. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Research analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWKS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

