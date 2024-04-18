Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,017,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 123,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

