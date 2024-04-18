iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.10. 458,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

