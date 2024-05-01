Cobak Token (CBK) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Cobak Token token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $61.25 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,756,929 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

