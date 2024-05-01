Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.30

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.30 and last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 288555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

DAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Dayforce Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

