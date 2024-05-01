Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hub Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 86,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,439,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9,049.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 331,301 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,893,000 after acquiring an additional 256,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,576,000 after acquiring an additional 131,193 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

