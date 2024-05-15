LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Announces Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. LiqTech International updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LIQT remained flat at $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.78. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.20.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.