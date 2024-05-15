Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS.

Intrusion Price Performance

INTZ stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. 567,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,737. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intrusion from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 585,748 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,077.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intrusion

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.