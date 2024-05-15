Investors Purchase High Volume of New Fortress Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 25,077 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,125% compared to the average daily volume of 2,047 put options.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 7.2 %

NFE traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 2,385,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.55.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

