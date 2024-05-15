Investors Purchase High Volume of New Fortress Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 25,077 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,125% compared to the average daily volume of 2,047 put options.
New Fortress Energy Trading Down 7.2 %
NFE traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 2,385,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.55.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
View Our Latest Report on New Fortress Energy
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
